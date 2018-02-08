FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Indian shares snap 7-session losing streak, rise nearly 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE, BSE indexes up about 1 pct each

* Infosys, HDFC, banks gain

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday, snapping seven sessions of fall, as market heavyweights such as Infosys Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp helped the indexes end their longest spell of losses since September.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.97 percent to 34,413.16, while the broader NSE index ended 0.96 percent higher at 10,576.85.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
