Indian shares snap 7-session losing streak, rise nearly 1 pct

* NSE, BSE indexes up about 1 pct each

* Infosys, HDFC, banks gain

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday, snapping seven sessions of fall, as market heavyweights such as Infosys Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp helped the indexes end their longest spell of losses since September.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.97 percent to 34,413.16, while the broader NSE index ended 0.96 percent higher at 10,576.85.

