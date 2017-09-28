FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares snap longest losing streak in 2017; financials gain
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 22 days ago

Indian shares snap longest losing streak in 2017; financials gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, snapping their longest losing streak so far this year, as financials gained ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts.

The BSE index rose 0.39 percent to end at 31,282.48, while the broader NSE index ended 0.34 percent higher at 9,768.95. Both indexes had fallen in the previous seven sessions, marking their longest losing run since mid-December.

“Short-covering ahead of the F&O expiry gave muscle to relief rallies,” said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Financial stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd were among the top gainers, ending 1.06 percent and 2.62 percent higher, respectively.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.