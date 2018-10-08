Indian shares snap three sessions of losses to close higher

* NSE index up 0.31 pct, BSE ends 0.28 pct higher

* Reliance Industries top boost

* Metals drag

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped three sessions of losses and ended higher on Monday, after swinging between gains and losses through the day, as oil marketing companies continued to drive gains, while metal and some non-banking financial stocks dragged the investor sentiment.

The Indian government on Saturday assured investors that it would not go back to regulating fuel prices, soothing market frenzy after it announced a 2.50-rupee cut in gasoline and diesel rates on Thursday.

While the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.28 percent at 34,474.38, the broader NSE index ended 0.31 percent higher at 10,348.05.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)