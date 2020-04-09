Indian shares track Asian peers higher on hopes of pandemic nearing peak

BENGALURU, April 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, in line with broader Asia, as investors hoped that the coronavirus pandemic was nearing its peak and that governments would roll out more stimulus measures.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index was up 2.37% at 8,955.85, as of 0345 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose 2.33% to 30,590.78.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6%, following a strong Wall Street close. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)