Indian shares track broader Asia lower as oil prices retreat

BENGALURU, April 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares tracked broader Asia lower on Friday as coronavirus cases showed no signs of abating and doubts emerged over an oil price deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia that U.S. President Donald Trump said he had brokered.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday with more than 52,000 deaths. In India, an ongoing 21 day lockdown has brought Asia’s third-largest economy to a halt.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.36% to 8141.9 by 0353 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.39% at 27,873.56.

MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index outside Japan dipped 0.15% after oil prices on Friday retreated from their highest single-day rise in the previous session on Trump’s comments on the deal.

Brent crude futures fell 3.27%, or 98 cents, to $28.96 per barrel as of 0335 GMT on Friday, after having soared 21% on Thursday. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)