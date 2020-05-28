Hot Stocks
May 28, 2020 / 4:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares track global markets higher; financial stocks gain

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, May 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday as signs the government is ready to step in to support state-run banks supported financial shares for a second day, adding to a broadly more positive global mood.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.4% to 9,348 by 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.34% to 31,714.29.

On Wednesday, Indian shares ended over 3% higher, fuelled by a more than 7% surge in the banking index.

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday as growing optimism about economic recovery from the pandemic trumped immediate concerns about a standoff between the United States and China over Hong Kong. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below