Indian stocks end firmer on positive Sino-U.S. trade buzz

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday as optimism over U.S.-China trade negotiations whetted investor appetite for riskier assets.

Software services company Infosys Ltd reported a slight dip in its September-quarter results.

Rival Tata Consultancy Services had kicked off India’s corporate earnings season on Thursday, and in the quarter ended September company profits were expected to be muted, given a slowdown in the domestic economy.

The broader NSE index ended 0.63% higher at 11,305.05, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.65% at 38,127.08. Both indexes closed 1.2% firmer on-week.

Metal and information-technology sectors led gains in both indexes.

The metals index closed 2.35% firmer, while the IT index ended 1.5% higher.

Cipla Ltd and Infosys were top gainers in the Nifty 50 index, each closing 4% firmer.

Yes Bank closed 3.3% lower, making it the top loser in the Nifty index after the lender’s single-largest shareholder and co-promoter’s family said they were willing to dilute stake if other investors come in. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)