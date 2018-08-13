Indian stocks end lower as rupee hits record low; financials weigh

* NSE index down 0.65 pct, BSE index down 0.59 pct

* Cadila Healthcare down on lower-than-expected U.S. sales

* Rupee hits all-time low against U.S. dollar on Turkey contagion

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Monday, led by financial stocks such as HDFC and HDFC Bank, while the rupee hit an all-time low against the dollar.

HDFC Bank slipped 1.4 percent after its deputy managing director put in his papers on Friday, while State Bank of India shares shed 3.2 percent after the lender reported a wider-than-expected loss in the quarter ended June.

Cadila Healthcare slipped more than 6 percent on lower-than-expected U.S. sales, a Mumbai-based analyst said. The company beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter profit on Monday.

The broader NSE index fell 0.65 percent to 11,355.75.

The BSE index ended 0.59 percent lower at 37,644.90.

For midday report, click (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)