Indian stocks end steady on tepid global sentiment

* BSE closes 0.12 pct down, NSE ends 0.03 pct high

* Indexes post sixth weekly gain

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Friday, as global sentiment remained muted after U.S. President Donald Trump made fresh trade threats against China, while gains in tech and healthcare were offset by losses in energy and financial stocks.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.12 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.03 percent higher.

Both indexes marked a sixth straight weekly gain, with the BSE closing 1 percent higher and the NSE ending 1.07 percent firmer.

The BSE index gained 2.76 pct in August, while the broader NSE index climbed 2.85 pct, having hit 11 record highs this month.

The indexes posted their biggest monthly gain for August since 2014.

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, top gainer on the Nifty index, ended 4.7 percent higher, while Reliance Industries Ltd closed 2.8 percent lower.

