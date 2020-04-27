Indian stocks follow Asia higher amid stimulus hopes

BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, tracking gains in Asian markets, as meetings of major central banks this week raised hopes of more stimulus to counter the fallout from the coronovirus pandemic, while investors also eyed a slew of earnings at home.

The NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 1.7% to 9,310.15 by 0346 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.74% at 31,850.43.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.1% ahead of an earnings heavy week. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)