March 13, 2020 / 5:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian stocks gain in sharp reversal after 10% crash

By Chris Thomas and Chandini Monnappa

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - Indian stocks turned positive in a dramatic reversal after a 10% crash forced a trading halt earlier on Friday, rising in line with global markets.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.1% at 9,672.9 by 0521 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex traded up 1% at 33,213.19.

Trading on the exchanges were halted a few minutes into Friday’s session after a 10% plunge and resumed at 0450 GMT.

The rupee, which earlier fell to a record low of 74.508 against the dollar, reversed losses to trade 0.48% stronger at 73.985. (Reporting by Chris Thomas and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

