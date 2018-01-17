FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's BSE index breaches 35,000 level for first time as banks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - India’s benchmark BSE index breached the 35,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, as banks rallied after the government decided to cut its additional market borrowing requirement by 60 percent for the current fiscal year.

The BSE index was up 0.89 percent at 35,081.82, while the broader NSE index ended 0.82 percent higher at 10,788.55. Both indexes posted record closing highs.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

