India's BSE index climbs to record close

July 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended largely steady on Wednesday, with the benchmark BSE index inching higher to a record close, as investor sentiment stayed positive on bullish global cues.

The BSE index closed 0.09 percent higher at 36,858.23, a record close. The index hit an all-time intraday high of 36,947.18 in the session.

The broader NSE index closed 0.02 percent lower at 11,132.0, its first fall in four sessions.

Housing Development Finance Corp ended 1.3 percent higher, while NTPC Ltd ended 4.1 percent lower.

