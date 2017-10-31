India's BSE index falls, but posts biggest monthly gain since March 2016

Oct 31 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index edged lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent gainers, but posted its biggest monthly gain since March 2016 after the government announced a plan last week to inject capital into state-run lenders.

The BSE benchmark index closed down 0.16 percent at 33,213.13, but gained 6.2 percent for the month, its biggest such gain since March 2016.

The broader NSE index ended 0.27 percent lower at 10,335.30. It gained 5.6 percent for the month, its biggest monthly gain in three.

