India's BSE index rises to 5-month closing high

July 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, with the benchmark BSE index posting a five-month closing high, driven by index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys Ltd.

The broader NSE index closed 0.74 percent higher at 10,852.90, while the BSE index ended up 0.78 percent at 35,934.72. The NSE index posted a near four-week closing high.

Reliance Industries ended 2 percent higher, while Infosys finished up 1.1 percent.

Financials also gained, with the Nifty Private Bank Index rising 1 percent and the Nifty PSU Bank Index climbing 1.6 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)