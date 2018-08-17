FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's NSE index at record close; financials, consumer staples bolster

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* NSE, BSE indexes up 0.75 pct

* Cement stocks gain on petcoke import relief

* Indian currency and debt markets closed for local holiday

Aug 17 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index marked its highest ever close on Friday, helped mainly by financial and consumer staple stocks and as Asian peers recovered on hopes of Sino-U.S. trade talks next week.

Cement stocks such as Ramco Cements, Shree Cement , Orient Cement and India Cements surged after the government allowed the import of petcoke for use as feedstock in cement, lime kiln, calcium carbide and other industries.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways rose nearly 3 percent after a report said the company was in talks to raise up to 20 billion rupees against its forward sales. The company early on Friday deferred its first-quarter results to Aug. 27.

The broader NSE index ended 0.75 percent higher at 11,470.75. It rose 0.4 percent over the week.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.75 percent higher at 37,947.88. It gained 0.2 percent over the week.

For midday report, click (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
