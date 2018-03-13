India's NSE index closes little changed; IT stocks drag

* BSE index 0.18 pct lower

* TCS biggest loser on both indexes

March 13 (Reuters) - India’s broader NSE index closed little changed on Tuesday with losses in IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services offsetting gains in financials such as Axis Bank Ltd.

The NSE index ended almost flat at 10,426.85, while the benchmark BSE index slipped 0.18 percent to 33,856.78.

Shares in Tata Consultancy Services fell 5.4 percent. Parent Tata Sons raised 90 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) from an enlarged block of shares in flagship TCS, IFR reported, citing people with knowledge of the sale.

Axis Bank closed 2.4 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click ($1 = 64.8550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)