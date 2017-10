Sept 18 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index ended at a record closing high on Monday as financials and automakers gained.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.67 percent at 10,153.10, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.47 percent higher at 32,423.76, its highest in more than six weeks.

Bharti Infratel Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd surged 4 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)