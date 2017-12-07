India's NSE index rises most in over six months; banks gain

Dec 7 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index rose the most in more than six months on Thursday, recovering from recent losses, as lenders such as State Bank of India gained on expectation that the government would soon reveal details of a recapitalisation plan.

The broader index closed up 1.22 percent at 10,166.70, in its biggest single-day gain since May 25.

The benchmark BSE index ended 1.08 percent higher at 32,949.21 in its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 1.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)