March 23, 2020 / 4:50 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

India's Sensex falls 10% to hit lower limit as coronavirus fears grow

BENGALURU, March 23 (Reuters) - Trading in India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was halted early on Monday after it fell 10% and hit a “circuit-breaker”, as investors continued to fret over the impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak on economic growth.

The S&P BSE Sensex was last down 9.99% at 26,928.38 at 0438 GMT.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was also halted for trade and was last down 9.63% at 7,903.

Trading was scheduled to resume after 45 minutes. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

