Nifty, Sensex bounce as consumer shares rise

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday after a sharp fall in the previous session, taking their cue from a stronger finish on Wall Street and driven by signs that business activity is picking up faster than expected.

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Most sectors were trading higher but banking fell for a second straight session after a sharp run-up earlier this month.

Consumer products companies Nestle, Titan and ITC were among the top boosts to the NSE Nifty 50 index, which was up 0.23% at 12,800.35 by 0515 GMT after a more than 1% drop on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex was 0.19% higher at 43,682.44.

Indian stocks have climbed sharply in November, the best month so far this year for inflows from foreign institutional investors, on the back of positive COVID-19 vaccine trial results and a better economic outlook than earlier.

On Thursday, Barclays lifted its fiscal 2022 growth forecast for the Indian economy to 8.5% from 7%, while Moody's reportedly here projected a smaller contraction than earlier for fiscal 2021.

Sectors including autos, real estate and metals are receiving more investor attention compared with early winners in the pandemic such as healthcare or IT on signs that businesses are reopening, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Securities in New Delhi.

“The open-economy theme is playing out... markets are expecting that things will return to normal sooner than earlier,” Jain said.

The Nifty realty, auto and metals indexes were all higher on Friday and have gained 10% or more this month.

Among companies, SpiceJet rose 3% and was poised for a fourth straight session of gain.

Gland Pharma shares rose as much as 20% in their market debut.

S&P 500 futures slipped while Asian markets were mixed after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called for an end to pandemic relief for struggling businesses.