Nifty, Sensex edge lower as Infosys, HDFC Bank weigh; Airtel jumps

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Friday, dragged down by index heavyweights Infosys and HDFC Bank, while Bharti Airtel rose after MSCI Global Standard Indexes said it would review the weight of the telecom operator’s stock.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% to 14,529 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.4% at 49,600.11 by 0411 GMT.

Bharti Airtel jumped 4.8% after the MSCI Global Standard Indexes said it will review the weight of the stock in February.

Infosys Ltd was down 1.3%, while HDFC Bank fell 0.7%, dragging down the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy.