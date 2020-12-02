Nifty, Sensex inch lower as banks, Reliance slip

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares pulled back on Wednesday from record closing highs hit in the previous session, with banking stocks slipping ahead of a top court hearing on loans under moratorium.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.1% to 13,095.55 by 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.18% at 44,576.51.

Both indexes had gained more than 1% on Tuesday, after a sharp rally in November on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The Nifty Banking Index slipped 0.4%, with top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd down 0.8%.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case on waiving interest on loans under moratorium on Wednesday, with banks hoping that the apex court will not offer any more reprieve to borrowers.

India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries Ltd, fell 0.8%, while a rise of nearly 4% in Tata Motors Ltd after reporting higher November sales helped limit losses in the Nifty 50.

Fast food restaurant chain Burger King’s India arm opened its 8.1 billion rupees ($110.34 million) initial public offering for subscription on Wednesday.