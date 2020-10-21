Nifty, Sensex rise on gains in banking, energy stocks

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in banking and energy stocks, with broader Asian markets also higher on renewed hopes for a new U.S. stimulus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.77% to 11,988.00 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.78% at 40,858.85.

The Nifty Bank index .NSEBANK was up 1.1%, boosted by a 1.3% gain for lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS rose 0.9% after announcing it had expanded efforts with Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O to develop 5G solutions in India.

The Nifty Energy index .NIFTYENR was up 0.9%

The White House and Democrats moved closer to an agreement on a new COVID-19 relief package as U.S. President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own party.