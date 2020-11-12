Nifty, Sensex snap eight-day rally; finance minister's conference in focus

A broker looks at a computer screen while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped an eight-session rally on Thursday, dragged down by banking and financial stocks, and ahead of an announcement by the country’s finance minister later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.26% to 11,720.65 by 0340 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.27% at 47,478.04.

India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will address a press conference at 1230 local time on Thursday, a government statement said without divulging more details.

However, government officials told Reuters on Wednesday the country was planning to announce a fresh round of stimulus totalling about $20 billion this week.

The Nifty's banking .NSEBANK and financial .NIFTYFIN indexes shed 1% each after rallying for eight straight sessions.

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS fell about 2% and Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NS slid 1.5%.

Miner Coal India COAL.NS, which reported a lower September-quarter profit on Wednesday, declined 3.4% in early Thursday trading.

Carmaker Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS was the session's top gainer, rising 2.7%.