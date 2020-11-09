Nifty, Sensex touch record highs as Biden wins U.S. election

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Monday as Joe Biden’s win in the U.S. presidential election lifted broader Asian shares and aided domestic sentiment, while drugmaker Divi’s Labs boosted pharma stocks after it reported a higher quarterly profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 1.45% by 0357 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex index .BSESN rose 1.4%. Both the indexes marked all-time highs when they scaled 42,474.97 and 12,430.9, respectively.

Drugmaker Divi's Labs DIVI.NS rose as much as 6.11% after the company reported a higher profit in the quarter to September on Saturday and boosted the Nifty pharma index .NIPHARM 1.6%.

Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS jumped 1.3%, the highest since January 2018, after Democrat Joe Biden's election to the White House raised expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus.