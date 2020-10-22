NIfty, Sensex track broader Asia lower, data breach report drags Dr Reddy's

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares tracked broader Asia lower on Thursday, as global investors fretted over a setback to U.S. stimulus talks, while Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories hit a five-week low following a report that a data breach prompted the drugmaker to shut key plants.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.44% to 11,885.50 by 0457 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.4% at 40,542.74.

Investor sentiment was dented globally as talks over a U.S. coronavirus aid bill faced a setback after President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise on stimulus, following reports of progress earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll signalled that a recent stimulus to boost demand by $10 billion in India, one of the hardest-hit nations by the pandemic, would not be enough to significantly lift business activity, with economists forecasting the economy was set for a near double-digit contraction this fiscal year.

“From an equity markets perspective, these (fall in GDP) are to some extent discounted … the bigger risk is a second wave of virus and lockdowns, which could impact Q3 and Q4 economic growth,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal.

The Reserve Bank of India, which has already rolled out several measures to shore up liquidity in the pandemic-ravaged market, will conduct on Thursday its first-ever open market operation in state development loans.

Shares of Dr.Reddy's REDY.NS dropped 4.3% after ET NOW reported that the drugmaker had shut all key plants globally due to a data breach. The drugmaker's stock was the biggest loser in the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Bank Index .NSEBANK, which gained nearly 5% so far this week, slipped 1.1% on Thursday, led by a 0.6% drop each in top lenders HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and State Bank of India SBI.NS.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS slipped 0.9%.

Aurobindo Pharma ARBN.NS dropped 5.4% after the drugmaker's unit got a warning from the U.S. FDA regarding its New Jersey unit.