REFILE-Indian shares edge higher as focus shifts to earnings

(Corrects to fix typo in first paragraph)

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by gains in metal and financial stocks, as focus shifted to the start of corporate earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.43% to 10,756.40 by 0345 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.53% at 36,519.94.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose nearly 1%, lifting the Nifty IT index 0.5%.

The IT services firm is due to report results later in the day, kicking off corporate earnings season for India Inc.

The Nifty banking index rose as much as 0.78% while the Nifty metal index gained over 1.5%. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)