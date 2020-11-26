Sensex, Nifty bounce as auto, drug stocks gain

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday after a sharp drop in the last session, as drug and automotive stocks advanced against a backdrop of improving economic outlook for the year ahead.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.32% at 12,899.50 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.33% higher at 43,973.27. Both indexes had hit record highs on Wednesday before settling more than 1.5% lower.
Construction group Larsen & Toubro and automaker Mahindra and Mahindra were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50. The Nifty pharmaceuticals index climbed 1% and was among the top sectoral gainers.
India’s economy is expected to recover early next year from recession, but at a modest pace, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll who said their upgraded growth predictions were based on the progress of COVID-19 vaccines.
Other Asian stock markets were also trading higher on vaccine optimism and prospects of more economic stimulus under the incoming Biden administration in the United States.
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
