Sensex, Nifty fall as investors lock-in gains on Reliance after profit dip

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian stocks edged lower on Monday as shares of Reliance Industries declined amid profit-booking from investors after the company reported a fall in quarterly profit.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The Nifty fell 0.35% to 11,601.1 and the Sensex declined 0.36% to 39,476.7 by 0400 GMT.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries slid as much as 4.5% after the company posted a 15% fall in quarterly profit on Friday, although it was ahead of estimates, as the COVID-19 pandemic battered its oil business.

Reliance, India’s most valuable stock, had gained for three out of four sessions ahead of its earnings announcement.

“We are in a kind of a market where we will see profit taking on stocks even if they have performed well and reported good numbers,” said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital markets in Mumbai.

“Value is now in the forefront and stocks with reasonable valuations will do well.”

Reliance’s rival Indian Oil Corp, which had gained after it reported results on Friday, was down 1.7% in Monday morning trade.

The Nifty energy index slid 0.9%.

Automaker Eicher Motors fell 2.1% after the company reported a fall in motorcycle sales for October on Sunday.

The Nifty pharma index and the Nifty IT index were the other top losers among sectors, shedding 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Battered banking stocks were among the gainers, with the Nifty banking index rising nearly 2%.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer and rose as much as 6.2% after its profit for the quarter to September comfortably beat analysts’ estimates.

Smaller rival Indusind Bank advanced as much as 5.8% after it reported better-than-expected profit.