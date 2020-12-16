Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs as Mahindra and Mahindra jumps

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares scaled record highs on Wednesday after ending flat in the previous session, boosted by gains in automaker Mahindra and Mahindra and investor optimism over the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.

By 0449 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.50% at 13,636.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.55% higher at 46,518.66. Including Wednesday, both the indexes have now hit record highs in 17 of 26 sessions.

The country’s equities have posted six straight weekly gains, boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors, progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally and signs of a nascent domestic economic recovery.

“Upside (for the markets) from here seems limited and there could be some correction ... but that correction would be taken as a buying opportunity and should be used well to enter some good quality stocks,” said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research in Indore.

Leading the gains on the Nifty 50 on Wednesday, Mahindra and Mahindra rose as much as 3.6% after the automaker said on Tuesday it would increase the price of its passenger and commercial vehicles from January.

Vedanta rose 3.5% as a report said the miner was planning to raise as much as $8 billion for its bid for state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-run lenders, was among the few declining sectors.

The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday in a working paper that banks need strengthening for the full impact of monetary policy.

Broader Asian markets were also higher, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rising 0.6%.