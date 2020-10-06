Sensex, Nifty rise as government names MPC nominees, HDFC Bank gains

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by the government’s decision to name nominees to the central bank’s monetary policy committee and as the country’s biggest private lender HDFC Bank reported strong loan growth.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.82% to 11,597.55 and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.91% to 39,327.14.

The government named three nominees on the Reserve Bank of India’s key monetary policy committee late on Monday, paving the way for the central bank to hold its bi-monthly committee meeting, which has been delayed once.

The Nifty Bank index .NSEBANK rose 1.35%. Shares in HDFC Bank gained 1.95%, the most on the Nifty 50, after the lender said advances aggregated to about 10.37 trillion rupees as of Sept. 30.