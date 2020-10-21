Sensex, Nifty rise on broad-based gains as U.S. stimulus hopes lift sentiment

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Broad-based gains pushed Indian shares higher on Wednesday, with financials leading the rally, as global sentiment improved on signs of progress towards a new U.S. coronavirus relief package.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.88% to 12,002.00 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.92% at 40,917.04.

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures were higher after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own party, raising expectations that agreement on a relief package could be reached before the presidential election.

“There are hopes of a U.S. stimulus and 12,000 is a crucial level on the Nifty because we have seen it go there and come back, said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

“If it crosses (12,000) then we can see another 1% or 2% move upward coming quickly.”

Of the 11 major sectoral indexes on the Nifty, 10 were in the black while the Nifty FMCG index was down 0.32%.

Shares of state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation gained as much as 5.7% and marked their biggest intraday percentage gain since Sept. 10. The broader Nifty Energy index was up 0.9%

The Nifty Bank index was up 1.1%, boosted by a 1.3% gain for lender HDFC Bank.

Other gainers in the sector included IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India, adding between 1.8% to 3%.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries rose 0.9% after announcing it had expanded efforts with Qualcomm Inc to develop 5G solutions in India.

Gains were also supported by metal stocks, with Hindustan Zinc Ltd firming as much as nearly 4% to its highest in a month after the zinc miner reported a 25% jump in second-quarter revenue.

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd rose 3%.