Sensex, Nifty rise on gains in bank stocks, Reliance Industries

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, boosted by gains in conglomerate Reliance Industries and bank stocks, with sentiment also lifted by hopes of a U.S. stimulus package before the presidential election and expectations of a COVID-19 vaccine by year-end.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 1% at 11,884.00 by 0437 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 1.2% higher at 40,468.43.

Broader Asian stocks rose after drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the United States by the end of the year, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed optimism that a coronavirus relief package could be pushed through before the election.

In Mumbai trading, banks were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index. Shares of Axis Bank AXBK.NS climbed as much as 4.4% to their highest since Sept. 1, while HDFC Bank HDBK.NS rose nearly 3% after the lender posted an 18.4% rise in quarterly profit.

The Nifty Bank index .NSEBANK advanced 2.2%.

“Bank stocks are steadily gaining momentum after HDFC Bank’s results and markets think that other private sector banks could follow suit,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Global Securities Ltd in New Delhi.

Gains were also supported by Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, whose shares rose as much as 2.4%.

Regulatory approval to hold clinical trials for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India pushed shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories REDY.NS up 1%.

Bankrupt carrier Jet Airways JET.N rose as much as 5% to hit the upper circuit in trade after its creditors approved a resolution plan.

Auto stocks fell on Monday, with the Nifty Auto index .NIFTYAUTO slipping 0.66%, weighed down by a 2.58% drop in shares of Eicher Motors Ltd EICH.NS.