Sensex, Nifty rise on gains in Reliance after fundraise, TCS boost

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, helped by gains in Reliance Industries after it secured investments close to the tune of $1.86 billion over the past four days, while Tata Consultancy Services climbed after saying it would consider buying back shares.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.73% to 11,499.00 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.84% to 39,020.98

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries secured 135.98 billion rupees in investments for its retail unit from sovereign wealth funds GIC, Mubadala and U.S. investment firm TPG Capital, sending its shares up 0.8%.

Shares of India’s largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services rose as much as 3.8% to 2,620 rupees after saying it would consider buying back shares later this week.

($1 = 73.2930 Indian rupees)