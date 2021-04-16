Sensex, Nifty rise slightly; Wipro lifts IT stocks

A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s main stock indexes were slightly higher on Friday as strong earnings from Wipro lifted shares of software services companies, although worries of more economic pain from coronavirus-related curbs limited gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% at 14,599.50 by 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.03% higher at 48,826.51.

IT services shares climbed 1.3%, led by a 5.7% rise in Wipro.