Sensex, Nifty rise slightly; Wipro lifts IT stocks

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s main stock indexes were slightly higher on Friday as strong earnings from Wipro lifted shares of software services companies, although worries of more economic pain from coronavirus-related curbs limited gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% at 14,599.50 by 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.03% higher at 48,826.51.
IT services shares climbed 1.3%, led by a 5.7% rise in Wipro.
Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
