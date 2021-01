Indian trade body trims sugar output estimate on lower yields

FILE PHOTO: Workers load harvested sugarcane onto a trailer in a field in Gove village in Maharashtra, India, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 30.2 million tonnes of sugar in 2020/21, nearly 2.6% lower than previously forecast, after cane field yields and the rate of sugar extracted fell in key states, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s top sugar producer, is expected to churn out 10.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 marketing year, which started on Oct. 1, down from a previous forecast of 12.5 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

In the western state of Maharashtra, the country’s second-biggest producer, output is projected at 10.54 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 10.8 million tonnes.

India is the world’s second-biggest producer of sugar and largest consumer of the commodity.