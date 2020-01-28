Tata cos to set up charging stations, battery plant in India EV push

MUMBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Group, a steel-to-autos conglomerate, is making its biggest push yet towards clean energy vehicles with plans to manufacture electric cars and batteries, set up charging stations and build a battery recycling plant, top company executives said on Tuesday.

More than half a dozen companies including Tata Motors , Tata Chemicals, Tata Power and Tata Croma, a chain of stores selling consumer electronics, are pooling in resources and expertise to build an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, the executives told reporters in Mumbai.

The plans were announced ahead of the launch of Tata Motors’ electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV), Nexon EV. (Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)