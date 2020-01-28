India's 2019 tea output rises 3.8% y/y to record high-Board

MUMBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - India’s tea production in 2019 rose 3.8% from a year earlier to a record 1389.70 million kg, helped by higher output from top-producing state Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on Tuesday.

Assam produced 715.79 million kg of tea in 2019, up 3.5% from a year earlier, the board said in a statement.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, editing by Louise Heavens)