India's April tea output drops 4% y/y - Board

MUMBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - India’s tea production in April fell 4% from a year earlier to 84.42 million kg due to lower plucking in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on Monday.

In the first four months of 2019, India produced 188.03 million kg of tea, up 4.3% from a year ago because of higher production in March, the board said in a statement.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety exported to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

The country’s tea exports in January to April nudged up 0.4% to 81.59 million kg, it said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

