India's first-half tea output rises 4.8% - Board

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - India’s tea production in the first half of 2019 rose 4.8% from a year earlier to 473.68 million kg due to higher plucking in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on Friday.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

India produced 150.86 million kg tea in June, slightly higher than 149.13 million kg plucked a year ago, the board said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rashmi Aich)