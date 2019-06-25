Consumer Goods and Retail
June 25, 2019

India's May tea output jumps 10% y/y - Board

MUMBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - India’s tea production in May jumped 10% from a year earlier to 134.79 million kg due to higher plucking in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on Tuesday.

Assam’s tea output in the month jumped 17.5% to 66.52 million kg, the board said.

In the first five months of 2019, India produced 322.82 million kg of tea, up 6.6% from a year ago because of higher production in March and May, the board said in a statement.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

