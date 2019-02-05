Consumer Goods and Retail
February 5, 2019

India's tea output dips on erratic weather, exports drop - board

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - India’s tea production nudged 0.8 percent lower in 2018 from a year ago to 1311.63 million kg, trimming exports from the world’s biggest black tea producer by 1.1 percent, the state-run Tea Board said on Friday.

The south Asian country’s exports eased to 249.11 million kg from 251.89 million kg a year ago, the board said in a statement.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety exported to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

