CORRECTED-India expects $100 bln in telecom investments, approves new policy

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - India expects to attract $100 billion in investments in the telecom sector, a federal minister said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved a new policy for the sector.

The government is also aiming to introduce the next generation of mobile communications network, or 5G, Telecoms Minister Manoj Sinha told reporters.

The new National Digital Communications Policy will create a robust digital communications infrastructure in the country and add 4 million jobs, the government said.

The policy also envisoned providing high-speed broadband internet to all citizens by 2022.