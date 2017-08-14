TABLE-India adds 6 mln cellphone users in June

Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in June rose 0.51 percent, or a net 6 million, to reach 1.19 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Monday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of June 30. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 2 280.6 Vodafone India 1 211.9 Idea Cellular 0.04 196.3 Reliance Jio 6 123.4 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 1 104.2 Aircel -0.4 90.3 Reliance Communications -1 81.3 Telenor -0.7 47.3 Tata Teleservices -1.7 43.7 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.2 4.1 MTNL -0.0003 3.6 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in June were 1.19 billion * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 92.12 as of June 30. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 167.97 compared with 57.31 in rural areas. * In June, 5.88 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 300.84 million, as of end-June. There were 282 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.3 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 24 million by end-June from 24.16 million at the end of May. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.21 billion phone users as of June 30, or a total tele-density of 93.98. * Source text: bit.ly/2vTJr0J (Compiled by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)