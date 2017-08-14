FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India adds 6 mln cellphone users in June
August 14, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 3 hours ago

TABLE-India adds 6 mln cellphone users in June

3 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in June rose 0.51 percent, or a net 6
million, to reach 1.19 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on
Monday.
    Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest
wireless market by number of users, as of June 30.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                     2              280.6
 Vodafone India                    1              211.9
 Idea Cellular                   0.04             196.3
 Reliance Jio                      6              123.4
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam              1              104.2
 Aircel                          -0.4             90.3
 Reliance Communications          -1              81.3
 Telenor                         -0.7             47.3
 Tata Teleservices               -1.7             43.7
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices      -0.2              4.1
 MTNL                           -0.0003            3.6
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in June were 1.19 billion
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 92.12
as of June 30. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 167.97 compared with 57.31 in rural areas.
    * In June, 5.88 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through
mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 300.84 million, as of end-June. There were 282 million
broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.3 million were using broadband
through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered
as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 24 million by end-June from 24.16
million at the end of May.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.21 billion phone users as of June 30, or a total
tele-density of 93.98.
    
    * Source text: bit.ly/2vTJr0J

 (Compiled by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

