CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base rises in Jan; Airtel adds 5.9 mln (March 17)

(Corrects March 17 table to say Vodafone Idea lost 2.3 mln subscribers, not added 1.7 mln, after TRAI issued revised data) BENGALURU, March 17 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose by 9.6 million subscribers to 1.16 billion in January, according to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Wednesday. The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by the number of users. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 5.9 344.6 Vodafone Idea -2.3 286 Reliance Jio 1.96 410.7 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.081659 118.7 Reliance Communications -0.000625 0.009929 MTNL -0.008312 3.3 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in January were 978.7 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, stood at 85.53. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 135.35, compared with 59.31 in rural regions. * 7.6 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability in January. * Total broadband connections stood at 757.61 million, as of end-January. There were 734.26 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 22.67 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 kilobits per second (Kbps) are considered broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 20.08 million at January-end, from 20.05 million in December. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone users as of Jan. 31, representing a total tele-density of 87.01. Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India bit.ly/3mblhq0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)