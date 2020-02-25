India's mobile subscriber count falls in Dec.; Vodafone Idea loses 3.6 mln

Feb 25 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone subscribers count fell by about 3.2 million to 1.15 billion in December, according to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Tuesday. India is the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users. The table below lists the companies and the change in their subscriber base: COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 0.01 327.3 Vodafone Idea -3.6 332.6 Reliance Jio 0.08 370 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.4 118 Reliance -0.0004 0.02 Communications MTNL -0.005 3.4 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in December were 982.6 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 86.98%. Mobile tele-density was 151.9% in urban India and 56.39% in rural regions. * As many as 3.5 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 642.80 million as of end-Dec. There were 641.5 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 19.1 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers slipped to about 21 million in December from about 21.3 million in November. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.17 billion phone users as of Dec 31, or a total tele-density of 88.56%. Source text here (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)