India's mobile subscriber count falls in Dec.; Vodafone Idea loses 3.6 mln

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone subscribers count
fell by about 3.2 million to 1.15 billion in December, according
to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Tuesday.
    India is the world's second-biggest wireless market by
number of users.
    The table below lists the companies and the change in their
subscriber base:
    
        COMPANY           CHANGE (MLN)     TOTAL USERS (MLN)
     Bharti Airtel            0.01               327.3
     Vodafone Idea            -3.6               332.6
      Reliance Jio            0.08                370
  Bharat Sanchar Nigam         0.4                118
        Reliance             -0.0004             0.02
     Communications                       
          MTNL               -0.005               3.4
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in December were 982.6 million.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, were 86.98%. Mobile tele-density was
151.9% in urban India and 56.39% in rural regions.
    * As many as 3.5 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability. India
is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 642.80 million as of
end-Dec. There were 641.5 million broadband users through mobile
phones and dongles, while 19.1 million were using broadband
through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download
speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers slipped to
about 21 million in December from about 21.3 million in
November.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.17 billion phone
users as of Dec 31, or a total tele-density of 88.56%.
    
 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
