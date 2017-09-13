TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 0.05 mln in July

Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in July fell 0.004 percent, or a net 0.05 million, to 1.19 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Wednesday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of July 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 0.6 281.3 Vodafone India -1.4 210.5 Idea Cellular -2.3 194 Reliance Jio 5.22 128.6 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.4 104.5 Aircel -0.4 89.9 Reliance Communications -0.06 81.3 Telenor -0.3 47.1 Tata Teleservices -1.6 42.1 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.2 3.9 MTNL -0.005 3.6 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in July were 1.19 billion * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 92.03 as of July 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 168.21 compared with 57.04 in rural areas. * In July, 5.91 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 310.87 million, as of end-July. There were 292.2 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.1 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23.92 million by end-July from 24 million at the end of June. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.21 billion phone users as of July 31, or a total tele-density of 93.88. * Source text: bit.ly/2xkGqa7 (Compiled by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)