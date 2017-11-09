TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 0.95 mln in August

Nov 9 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in August fell 0.08 percent, or a net 0.95 million, to 1.186 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Thursday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of August 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel - 0.2 281 Vodafone India - 2.4 208.1 Idea Cellular - 2.9 191.1 Reliance Jio 4.1 132.7 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.7 105.3 Aircel - 0.8 89.1 Reliance Communications - 4 77.3 Telenor -0.1 47 Tata Teleservices 4.9 47 Sistema Shyam TeleServices - 0.2 3.7 MTNL 0.006 3.6 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in August were 1.02 billion * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.87 as of August 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 169.05 compared with 56.39 in rural areas. * In August, 5.03 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 316.48 million, as of end-August. There were 297.90 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.1 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23.8 million by end-August from 23.9 million at the end of July. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.21 billion phone users as of August 31, or a total tele-density of 93.71. Source text: bit.ly/2hmgTHS (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)