TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 15.5 mln in Jan

March 23 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base fell 1.33 percent, or a net 15.5 million, to 1.15 billion in January, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of Jan. 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 1.5 291.6 Vodafone India 1.3 213.8 Idea Cellular 1.1 197.6 Reliance Jio 8.3 168.4 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.4 108.3 Aircel -3.5 81.4 Reliance Communications -21.1 12.1 Telenor -1.6 40.3 Tata Teleservices -1.9 34.8 MTNL -0.01 3.6 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in January were 1.01 billion * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 88.83, as of Jan 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 159.39 compared with 56.25 in rural areas. * In January, 6.18 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 378.1 million, as of end-January. There were 359.80 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 17.87 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23.07 million by end-January from 23.23 million at the end of December. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone users, as of Jan. 31, or a total tele-density of 90.61. Source text - bit.ly/2Ge5ZOW (Compiled by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)