March 23, 2018 / 6:13 AM / in 10 hours

TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 15.5 mln in Jan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 23 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base fell
1.33 percent, or a net 15.5 million, to 1.15 billion in January,
data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on
Friday.
    Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users,
as of Jan. 31.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                    1.5             291.6
 Vodafone India                   1.3             213.8
 Idea Cellular                    1.1             197.6
 Reliance Jio                     8.3             168.4
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam             0.4             108.3
 Aircel                          -3.5             81.4
 Reliance Communications         -21.1            12.1
 Telenor                         -1.6             40.3
 Tata Teleservices               -1.9             34.8
 MTNL                            -0.01             3.6
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in January were 1.01 billion
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, were 88.83, as of Jan 31. Mobile
tele-density in urban areas was 159.39 compared with 56.25 in
rural areas.
    * In January, 6.18 million mobile subscribers opted to
change their service providers through mobile number
portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service
zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 378.1 million, as of
end-January. There were 359.80 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 17.87 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to
23.07 million by end-January from 23.23 million at the end of
December.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone
users, as of Jan. 31, or a total tele-density of 90.61.
    
   Source text - bit.ly/2Ge5ZOW

 (Compiled by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
